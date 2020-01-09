Royals Harry and Meghan step back from senior roles in surprise move
Updated : January 09, 2020 08:01 AM IST
After a turbulent year which saw a widening rift with the media and a falling out with elder brother Prince William, Harry said the couple hoped to become financially independent and set up a new charity, while continuing some royal duties.
The couple said they would share full details of "this exciting next step" soon as they discussed the move with the queen, Harry's father Prince Charles and William.
Buckingham Palace said discussions with Harry and Meghan were at an early stage.
