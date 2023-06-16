CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsRow over Karnataka's anti conversion bill reaches poll bound Madhya Pradesh

Row over Karnataka's anti-conversion bill reaches poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Row over Karnataka's anti-conversion bill reaches poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 2:56:22 PM IST (Published)

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma said the people of Madhya Pradesh want to know if Congress state chief Kamal Nath supports the decision of the Karnataka government of repealing the anti-conversion law.

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief VD Sharma hit out at the Congress for repealing the anti-conversion law in Karnataka and said the party "has exposed its jihadi face". He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "mohabbat ki dukaan" is only for "jihadis" and "those who are involved in conversion".

He said the people of Madhya Pradesh want to know if Congress state chief Kamal Nath supports the decision of the Karnataka government of repealing the anti-conversion law". He added that if Nath supports it, then he is "anti-society..."
Sharma's statement came ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections which are due this year. Both the parties, the BJP and the Congress, have already started reaching out the voters in the state for the upcoming elections.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X