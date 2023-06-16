Row over Karnataka's anti-conversion bill reaches poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma said the people of Madhya Pradesh want to know if Congress state chief Kamal Nath supports the decision of the Karnataka government of repealing the anti-conversion law.

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief VD Sharma hit out at the Congress for repealing the anti-conversion law in Karnataka and said the party "has exposed its jihadi face". He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "mohabbat ki dukaan" is only for "jihadis" and "those who are involved in conversion".

He said the people of Madhya Pradesh want to know if Congress state chief Kamal Nath supports the decision of the Karnataka government of repealing the anti-conversion law". He added that if Nath supports it, then he is "anti-society..."

कर्नाटक में धर्मांतरण विरोधी कानून रद्द कर कांग्रेस ने जिहादी चेहरा उजागर किया है। यह सिद्ध हो गया कि कांग्रेस की हनुमान भक्ति ढोंग है और राहुल गांधी की "मोहब्बत की दुकान" जिहादियों के लिए चल रही है। कमलनाथ-दिग्विजय सिंह बताएं, क्या वे कर्नाटक सरकार के फैसले का समर्थन करते हैं? pic.twitter.com/vOhHSHqIzA— VD Sharma (@vdsharmabjp) June 16, 2023