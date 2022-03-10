Roorkee Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Roorkee Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Roorkee is an assembly constituency in the Haridwar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Roorkee legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Roorkee was won by Pradeep Batra of the BJP. He defeated INC's Suresh Chand Jain.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Pardeep Batra.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pradeep Batra garnered 40,000 votes, securing 55.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12,542 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.36 percent.

The total number of voters in the Roorkee constituency stands at 1,21,468 with 62,933 male voters and 58,514 female voters.