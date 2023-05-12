Ron Election Results | Congress's GS Patil wins polls, constituency again signals state winner

Ron has a peculiar feature of being a bellwether constituency for the state, that is, whichever party wins the constituency, wins the state election, or at least comes to power.
Congress's Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil has won the Ron assembly constituency in the Karnataka elections 2023. Patil defeated BJP's Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi by a margin of 24,688 votes.
Ron Assembly Constituency in Karnataka’s Gadag district is a key constituency in the state.
A total of 221,059 voters were eligible to vote .in Ron constituency, of which 111,475 are male, 109,570 are female and 14 are transgenders. Around 10% of the voters belong to the Muslim community. There are 18% SC voters and 6% ST voters. Ron has majority of 75% rural voters and only around 24% urban voters.
Of the 221,059 eligible voters, 178,196 or 80% votes were registered in the elections on May 10.
Ron has a peculiar feature of being a bellwether constituency for the state, that is, whichever party wins the constituency, wins the state election, or at least comes to power.
It has been the only constituency that always elects a ruling party MLA since 1957, according to election data.
BJP’s Kalakappa Bandi is the current MLA from Ron seat, having won the assembly elections in 2018 after defeating Congres leader Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil. In 2013, GS Patil had won the seat. Congress had won the 2013 Karnataka assembly elections too. In the 2008 elections, Bandi had won the polls, as had BJP.
The voting for Ron Assembly constituency is scheduled on May 10 along with the rest 223 constituencies of Karnataka. Results will be announced on May 13.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: May 12, 2023 2:33 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read