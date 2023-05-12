Ron Election Results | Congress's GS Patil wins polls, constituency again signals state winner

Ron has a peculiar feature of being a bellwether constituency for the state, that is, whichever party wins the constituency, wins the state election, or at least comes to power.

Congress's Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil has won the Ron assembly constituency in the Karnataka elections 2023. Patil defeated BJP's Kalakappa Gurushantappa Bandi by a margin of 24,688 votes.

Ron Assembly Constituency in Karnataka’s Gadag district is a key constituency in the state.

A total of 221,059 voters were eligible to vote .in Ron constituency, of which 111,475 are male, 109,570 are female and 14 are transgenders. Around 10% of the voters belong to the Muslim community. There are 18% SC voters and 6% ST voters. Ron has majority of 75% rural voters and only around 24% urban voters.

Of the 221,059 eligible voters, 178,196 or 80% votes were registered in the elections on May 10.

It has been the only constituency that always elects a ruling party MLA since 1957, according to election data.

BJP’s Kalakappa Bandi is the current MLA from Ron seat, having won the assembly elections in 2018 after defeating Congres leader Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil. In 2013, GS Patil had won the seat. Congress had won the 2013 Karnataka assembly elections too. In the 2008 elections, Bandi had won the polls, as had BJP.

