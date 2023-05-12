Ron Election Results | Winning this seat might help seal power in the state

Ron has a peculiar feature of being a bellwether constituency for the state, that is, whichever party wins the constituency, wins the state election, or at least comes to power.

Ron Assembly Constituency in Karnataka’s Gadag district will be a key constituency in the upcoming state assembly election 2023.

There are a total of 221,059 voters in Ron constituency, of which 111,475 are male, 109,570 are female and 14 are transgenders. Around 10% of the voters belong to the Muslim community. There are 18% SC voters and 6% ST voters. Ron has majority of 75% rural voters and only around 24% urban voters.

About 75% turnout was recorded in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.