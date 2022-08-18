Mini
A controversy stirred on Wednesday when Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri put out a tweet saying India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and all Rohingya refugees would be shifted to EWS flats in East Delhi's Bakkarwala area. Here's what happened next.
Thereafter, the Union Home Ministry issued a clarification denying any move to shift Rohingya Muslims in Delhi to EWS flats. It also directed the Delhi government to ensure the "illegal foreigners" remain in detention centres pending their extradition.
Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA will be disappointed.India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed.@MIB_India @NBirenSingh pic.twitter.com/6jyMl9dJ7Q— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022
Rohingya Illegal ForeignersPress release-https://t.co/eDjb9JK1u1 pic.twitter.com/uKduPd1hRR— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 17, 2022
केंद्र सरकार सुबह सुबह जिस खबर को अपनी उपलब्धि बताती नहीं थक रही थी, आम आदमी पार्टी द्वारा विरोध किए जाने पर , अब इसकी ज़िम्मेदारी दिल्ली सरकार पर डालने लगी है.जबकि हक़ीक़त है कि केंद्र सरकार चोरी छुपे रोहँगियाओं को दिल्ली में स्थाई ठिकाना देने की कोशिश कर रही थी. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rhdPlKZSJZ— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 17, 2022
Rohingyas के लिए BJP का षड्यंत्र!दिल्ली के Chief Secretary, Delhi Police के साथ Meeting में Written Note में दिया गया Instruction-Home Ministry की File दिल्ली के मंत्री को नहीं भेजी जाएगीChief Secretary के बाद File Bypass कर सीधे LG के पास जाएगी—@Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/a1PEgkjD5D— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 17, 2022
रोहिंग्या घुसपैठिए भारत की सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा हैं।लेकिन अरविंद केजरीवाल राष्ट्र सुरक्षा को ताक पर रखकर तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति कर रही है।अभी कुछ समय पहले ऐसी समाचार रिपोर्ट आईं, जिसमें जो तथ्य थे वो जनता को गुमराह करने के लिए थे।उस पर गृह मंत्रालय ने स्पष्टीकरण दिया है। pic.twitter.com/uGIzLuhGzn— BJP (@BJP4India) August 17, 2022