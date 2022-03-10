Rohaniya Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rohaniya Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rohaniya is an assembly constituency in the Varanasi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Rohaniya legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rohaniya was won by Surendra Narayan Singh of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Mahendra Singh Patel.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by AD's Anupriya Patel.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Surendra Narayan Singh garnered 119885 votes, securing 51.28 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 57553 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.62 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rohaniya constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.