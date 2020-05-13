Robust response from Delhi citizens on Kejriwal's call for suggestions

Within a few hours of demanding suggestions from the capital's residents on lockdown relaxations post May 17, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received about three lakh messages, 5,000 emails and about 25,000 recorded calls as of Tuesday evening.

According to the Delhi government, the responses were received even as the deadline is Wednesday.

"About three lakh WhatsApp messages, 5,000 emails and about 25,000 recorded calls were received till 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The Chief Minister had demanded the suggestions at noon," it said.

Asserting that the ongoing lockdown cannot be lifted completely after May 17, Kejriwal on Tuesday sought suggestions from the city residents on the relaxations in the lockdown 4.0 for sending it to the central government.

Kejriwal said he wanted to reach out to the people of Delhi and want their suggestions regarding the removal of lockdown."The Covid-19 infection is indeed spreading and full removal of lockdown would not be a good idea. But I want your suggestions on the relaxation of lockdown, about the tenure and gravity of the relaxation, on the sectors that should get the relaxation, and whether the public transport system should begin or whether buses, autos, metros ply. I also want your suggestions on whether markets and industrial areas should reopen."

Kejriwal also said that if the relaxations come into play, people will have to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and follow all the other norms.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government will consider these suggestions and forward them to the Centre on Thursday. Not just the public, he said, he will also solicit suggestions from experts and doctors. People could send their suggestions on the lockdown relaxation by 5 p.m. on Wednesday in three ways -- dial 1031 and record their message; on WhatsApp at 8800007722; and email to delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com.

The lockdown was imposed by the Centre for 21 days from March 25. However, it was extended till May 3 and later till May 17.

Due to the lockdown, the national capital has reported a revenue loss of about Rs 3,200 crore in April as compared to the previous year.