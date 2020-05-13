  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Robust response from Delhi citizens on Kejriwal's call for suggestions

Updated : May 13, 2020 08:25 AM IST

Kejriwal also said that if the relaxations come into play, people will have to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and follow all the other norms.
Due to the lockdown, the national capital has reported a revenue loss of about Rs 3,200 crore in April as compared to the previous year.
Robust response from Delhi citizens on Kejriwal's call for suggestions

You May Also Like

Nestle India Q1CY20 net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 525.4 crore, beats estimates

Nestle India Q1CY20 net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 525.4 crore, beats estimates

Maharashtra lockdown: 1.04 lakh cases filed, over 19,000 people held

Maharashtra lockdown: 1.04 lakh cases filed, over 19,000 people held

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement