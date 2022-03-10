  • Business News>
Robertsganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Robertsganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Robertsganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Robertsganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Robertsganj is an assembly constituency in the Sonbhadra district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Robertsganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Robertsganj was won by Bhupesh Chaubey of the BJP.
He defeated SP's Avinash Kushvaha.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Avinash.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Bhupesh Chaubey garnered 89932 votes, securing 44.21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 40538 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.93 percent.
The total number of voters in the Robertsganj constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Robertsganj constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
