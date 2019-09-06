#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Robert Mugabe, longtime Zimbabwe leader, dies at 95

Updated : September 06, 2019 12:03 PM IST

His successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed Mugabe's death in a tweet Friday, mourning him as an "icon of liberation." He did not provide details.
Despite Zimbabwe's decline during his rule, Mugabe remained defiant, railing against the West for what he called its neo-colonialist attitude and urging Africans to take control of their resources, a populist message that was often a hit even as many nations on the continent shed the strongman model and moved toward democracy.
