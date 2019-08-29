Politics
Roadmap to promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh soon, says Union minister
Updated : August 29, 2019 10:28 AM IST
The government plans to rope in locals to promote tourism in the valley.
Under the 'bed & breakfast' scheme, the government will pay the locals who will offer food and shelter to tourists.
The ministry also plans to motivate Kashmiri youth to go for online training schemes, which could help them become tourist guides and provide a source of income.
