Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh died on Thursday after contracting COVID-19. The former Union Minister was admitted to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated on Tuesday.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 20.

RLD leader Jayant Singh took to Twitter sharing the demise of his father. He said, "Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as COVID+ on April 20. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, May 6."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of Ajit Singh. "He was devoted to the interests of the farmers. He efficiently discharged the responsibilities of several departments at the Centre," said PM.

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चौधरी अजित सिंह जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे हमेशा किसानों के हित में समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने केंद्र में कई विभागों की जिम्मेदारियों का कुशलतापूर्वक निर्वहन किया। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2021

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Shocked to hear of the demise of Ajit Singh ji. I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through Jayant Singh. I join my father, who had a long & warm association with your father, in sending our condolences & prayers."

Shocked to hear of the demise of Ajit Singh ji. I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through @jayantrld. I join my father, who had a long & warm association with your father, in sending our condolences & prayers. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 6, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and others have condoled the death of the leader.