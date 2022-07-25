Did Tejashwi Yadav take PM's 'lose weight' advise too seriously? RJD leader posts workout video

Tejashwi Yadav seems to have taken the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi quite seriously. Modi had reportedly asked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief to "lose weight" in a quick chat after an event earlier this month. Days later, Tejashwi's party posted a video showing the Bihar leader doing an extreme workout.

In the video, Yadav was seen pulling a jeep with bare hands. He then pushed the vehicle into a parking space. The RJD leader gave a dramatic twist to the video while captioning it with a Hindi couplet which translates to "they are proud that our flight is not too high, but we are confident that the sky is not the limit".

उसे गुमाँ है कि हमारी उड़ान कुछ कम हैहमें यक़ीं है कि ये आसमान कुछ कम है।pic.twitter.com/wFLapFHl19 — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) July 25, 2022 Even the office of Even the office of Tejashwi Yadav tweeted the video and captioned it with a poetry about persistence and hard work.

तुझे रुकना नहींतुझे झुकना नहींतेरी है जमीं तू बढ़ता चलतारों के हाथ पकड़ता चलतू एक है प्यारे लाखों मेंतू बढ़ता चलये रात गईवो सुबह नई डटे रहो राहों में मंजिल मिल ही जाएगीहालात कितने भी विषम हों अधीर न बनो… pic.twitter.com/lZRLKA9tNY— Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav also posted a video of himself playing cricket and said: "Life or game, one should always play to win." His tweet indicated that he was playing with his house helps on a lawn.

Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out. pic.twitter.com/ChvK9evzi2— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 17, 2022

These tweets came days after PM Modi reportedly told 32-year-old Tejashwi at a function: “Wazan Kam Karo (reduce weight)". Both leaders were said to be engaged in a brief conversation on health, News 18 reported.