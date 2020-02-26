  • SENSEX
Rivals question front-runner Bernie Sanders' electability at rowdy South Carolina Democratic debate

Updated : February 26, 2020 10:25 AM IST

Sanders’ opponents united in attacking the independent senator and self-avowed democratic socialist as a risky choice to lead Democrats against Republican President Donald Trump in November.
Sanders has taken command of the race after strong showings in the first three nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
The debate was the last chance for Sander's opponents to try to stop his momentum before Saturday’s South Carolina primary and next week’s 14 vital Super Tuesday contests.
