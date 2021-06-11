Rita Bahuguna Joshi may have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar, says Sachin Pilot on reports of joining BP

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi saying she might have spoken to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on joining the saffron party. The remarks came as there are reports of friction in the Rajasthan unit of Congress.

"Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP leader) has said she has spoken to Sachin. She might have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar. She doesn't have the courage to speak to me," said Pilot on Bahuguna's reported statement that he may join BJP soon.

Also, two days ago, Jitin Prasada left Congress to join the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. Prasada was part of the group of 23 leaders who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi last October seeking organisational overhaul and elections at all levels, triggering a storm in the party.

The 47-year-old former union minister, who comes from a well-known Brahmin family of Uttar Pradesh, refrained from attacking the Congress leadership but said he had realised that it was no longer possible for him to serve people and protect their interests while remaining in his former party.

Noting that his family had been associated with the Congress for three generations, he said he had reflected long before severing the ties, and asserted that it was not about which party he was quitting but which he was joining.

He is the son of Jitendra Prasada, a key Congress leader who had served at important political positions during the prime ministership of Rajiv Gandhi and P V Narasimha Rao.