Risk of 'accidental war' with India over Kashmir, says Pakistan
Updated : September 12, 2019 10:00 AM IST
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India at a session of the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council of turning Kashmir "into the largest prison on this planet."
He alleged some Kashmiris were tortured and raped in the region claimed by both Pakistan and India.
