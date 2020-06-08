  • SENSEX
Rising pressure on land as govt launches urban forest plan

Updated : June 08, 2020 10:05 PM IST

The 200 urban forests will be developed over the next five years on forest land or "other vacant land" in cities, environment minister Prakash Javadekar said.
"Urban areas have gardens but very rarely forests ... these forests will work as lungs of the cities," Javadekar said last week.
With the urban forest scheme, the focus should be on reviving native species of trees that are best suited for local conditions rather than non-native trees that would hurt the ecology, according to forestry social enterprise Afforestt.
