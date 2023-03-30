Rising India Summit: Anurag Thakur targets Kejriwal, labels him 'Kingpin' of scam

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur criticised the Opposition's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, during the Rising India Summit on Thursday.

Thakur lambasted Kejriwal's politics, calling it based on lies and highlighting his false swearing on his daughter's life.

“When I see his face, sometimes I feel like laughing and at other times, I feel like crying. He’s a man whose politics is based on lies, who falsely swore on his daughter’s life, who made a new record for lying, and entered politics after carrying out a campaign against corruption and claiming that he would never enter politics,” Thakur said.

He also pointed out that in the past eight years, 12 ministers and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have resigned over corruption charges.

Thakur accused Kejriwal of being complicit in his party' corrupt practices and of avoiding signing any files during his tenure as the Delhi chief minister to avoid being jailed like Manish Sisodia.

“He is an educated person who, in nine years of his tenure, did not sign one file. He is very smart. He knew that if he signed on the files, he would have to follow

Thakur challenged Kejriwal to come out on the streets and speak the truth about the allegations he has made against PM Modi in the Vidhan Sabha. He also asked the AAP leader to tall about the the liquor excise scam that happened under his nose.

“The liquor excise scam happened under his nose. I give a khuli chunauti to Kejriwal. If you have even a little courage and conviction in your own stand, then come to the streets. You hide behind people in the assembly. Come out on the roads and see the reality. No one else has apologised the number of times Kejriwal has had to seek forgiveness for his words.”