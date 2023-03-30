Rising India Summit: Anurag Thakur targets Kejriwal, labels him 'Kingpin' of scam

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur criticised the Opposition's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, during the Rising India Summit on Thursday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial
Mar 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies
Mar 30, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff
Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September
Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Thakur lambasted Kejriwal's politics, calling it based on lies and highlighting his false swearing on his daughter's life.
“When I see his face, sometimes I feel like laughing and at other times, I feel like crying. He’s a man whose politics is based on lies, who falsely swore on his daughter’s life, who made a new record for lying, and entered politics after carrying out a campaign against corruption and claiming that he would never enter politics,” Thakur said.
Also read: Rising India Summit: Ayan Mukherji draws inspiration from James Cameron for his Astra-verse
He also pointed out that in the past eight years, 12 ministers and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have resigned over corruption charges.
Thakur accused Kejriwal of being complicit in his party' corrupt practices and of avoiding signing any files during his tenure as the Delhi chief minister to avoid being jailed like Manish Sisodia.
“He is an educated person who, in nine years of his tenure, did not sign one file. He is very smart. He knew that if he signed on the files, he would have to follow
Thakur challenged Kejriwal to come out on the streets and speak the truth about the allegations he has made against PM Modi in the Vidhan Sabha. He also asked the AAP leader to tall about the the liquor excise scam that happened under his nose.
“The liquor excise scam happened under his nose. I give a khuli chunauti to Kejriwal. If you have even a little courage and conviction in your own stand, then come to the streets. You hide behind people in the assembly. Come out on the roads and see the reality. No one else has apologised the number of times Kejriwal has had to seek forgiveness for his words.”
Thakur said Sisodia may be the prime accused in the excise scam but Kejriwal was the kingpin. “He is scared because he knows that the person to whom he was giving the certificate of honesty is now facing corruption charges,” the minister said.