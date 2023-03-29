Rising India Summit 2023: Shah, in an exclusive interview with Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Joshi, said the Congress party is spreading misconceptions — and Rahul Gandhi's conviction can't be stayed. However, the sentence can be stayed if the court decides.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, March 29, said there is no vendetta politics in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a member of Parliament in a defamation case over his ‘Modi surname' remark.

In an exclusive interview with Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Joshi, Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi did not appear before the court and wants to remain a member of Parliament. What kind of arrogance is this and where does it come from?... No vendetta politics on this issue as (the) court has ordered his conviction …PM Modi is blamed for whatever happened... Lok Sabha Speaker had no authority to stop disqualification."

"Law is clear on an MP’s disqualification. Rahul Gandhi tore the ordinance publicly during Manmohan’s tenure. Nobody dared to say anything to Rahul Gandhi then... SC order came when the Congress-led government was in power in 2013. We do not want to make corrections in the law over the matter," the minister said.

Shah said Congress is spreading misconceptions and Rahul Gandhi's conviction can't be stayed. However, the sentence can be stayed if the court decides, he said.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Shah asked, "Why was democracy not in danger when other MPs were disqualified? Why is he beating his chest now when he was the one who tore the ordinance?”

The home minister was also critical of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Veer Savarkar. "Rahul Gandhi should not use such words for Savarkar who sacrificed a lot for the country. Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar a lot. Gandhi’s own party people are advising him to not speak against Savarkar."

Talking Karnataka elections, Shah said BJP will definitely cross halfway mark and form a government with an absolute majority, "In the last election, JDS formed the government with Congress, not us. Will form the government with the full majority under PM Modi’s leadership. No question of a coalition…We are confident of winning the majority in Karnataka."