Rishikesh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rishikesh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rishikesh is an assembly constituency in the Dehradun district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Rishikesh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Rishikesh was won by Premchand Aggarwal of the BJP. He defeated INC's Rajpal Singh Kharola.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Premchand Aggarwal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Premchand Aggarwal garnered 45,082 votes, securing 45.84 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14,801 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.05 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rishikesh constituency stands at 1,67,924 with 87,452 male voters and 80,468 female voters.