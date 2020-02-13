Politics
Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys' Narayana Murthy, appointed UK finance minister
Sunak, 39, the son of a doctor and pharmacist, is the husband of Akshata Murthy, the daughter of billionaire NR Narayana Murthy who founded Infosys.
Sunak was selected as the Conservative candidate for Richmond (in North Yorkshre) in 2014 after former party leader William Hague announced he was stepping down as MP.
He worked as an analyst for investment banking firm Goldman Sachs and then became a hedge-fun manager and later partner.