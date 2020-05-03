  • SENSEX
Rise in coronavirus cases in crowded Indian jails prompts concerns

Updated : May 03, 2020 10:52 AM IST

Although there are no official numbers on how many inmates have been infected by the virus, India’s correction facilities are slowly recording more infections and have temporarily banned visitors.
On Thursday, authorities locked down Nagpur Central Jail in coastal Maharashtra, among the Indian states worst hit by the pandemic. It was the eighth prison in Maharashtra to be locked down.
