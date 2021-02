Pop icon Rihanna has triggered a controversy again after she tweeted her topless image wearing Lord Ganesh pendant on Monday.

This photograph was part of Rihanna's shoot for her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

The post soon went viral with Twitter users accusing her of hurting religious sentiments.

Earlier this month, the pop star tweeted in support of farmers’ protest in India triggering a row.

The international criticism resulted in many Indian celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar voicing their support for the government calling the protests an internal matter.