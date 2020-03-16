  • SENSEX
Right to ask supplementary question taken away as speaker did not allow it: Rahul Gandhi

Updated : March 16, 2020 04:49 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised in Lok Sabha the issue of bad loans and sought a list of 50 top wilful defaulters.
The Lok Sabha soon witnessed noisy scenes and a walkout by Congress members as Gandhi was not allowed to ask a second supplementary related to wilful defaulters during the Question Hour.
The protests came after Speaker Om Birla announced the end of Question Hour at noon as the designated time for it is 11 am to noon.
