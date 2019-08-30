Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Rifts emerge in Grand Alliance over Bihar CM candidate

Updated : August 30, 2019 02:41 PM IST

Former CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jiitan Ram Manjhi is repeatedly claiming to be ready to take up the post again if the Grand Alliance gets a majority in Bihar assembly polls next year.
Lalu Prasad recently said that Tejashwi, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, lacked experience to lead a Grand Alliance government.
The RJD failed to win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.
