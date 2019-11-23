#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Rift within Pawar family helped BJP execute its Plan B

Updated : November 23, 2019 05:37 PM IST

The BJP leadership was quiet as the three parties were discussing their unlikely alliance all through last week, but apparently it had a Plan B, involving Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, ready.
The news stunned the state, even as conjectures as to how Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar would cobble up the support of 145 MLAs, necessary to prove the majority, began.
A Congress leader told PTI on the condition of anonymity that his party had an inkling that a section of the NCP could join hands with the BJP if the Congress-NCP- Sena alliance failed to materialise.
