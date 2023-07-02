CNBC TV18
Reviewing morchas, planning next meets, reaching out to people, BJP brainstorms ahead of 2024 polls
By CNBCTV18.COM  Jul 2, 2023 3:54:43 PM IST (Updated)

In the Saturday meet with the BJP Morcha chiefs, each unit has been asked to come up with a plan of what they will do in the run-up to the next Lok Sabha elections in their individual departments with programmes from the booth level

In a nearly four-hour-long marathon meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh held a review of the performances of all the Morchas in the month-long programme undertaken by the government to highlight its achievements of nine years in office.

All the morcha chiefs presented their individual report cards before the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership.
With just a year left for the Lok Sabha elections, the party top brass has already asked these units to come up with a roadmap ahead.
