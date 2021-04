The exit polls in West Bengal point towards a dead heat between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Meanwhile, most exit polls give the edge to the BJP in Assam. Avishek Datta Roy catches up with veteran BBC & Reuters correspondent Subir Bhaumik, and in a freewheeling conversation discusses the Left, Right & the Centre of Bengal politics, the factors that could work for the BJP in Bengal and why the absence of Tarun Gogoi may hurt the Congress.

Q: Do you see an affinity on the part of the Bengal voters to align themselves with a party at the Centre as they feel they would benefit more from Central schemes?

A: The BJP is the first national party to make a serious effort to wrest power in Bengal after 1977, the year Congress lost out. After 1977, for various different reasons, the Congress lost interest in Bengal. Except for a brief span in 1984, when the sympathy votes after Indira Gandhi’s assassination led to a Congress surge in the Parliament polls, the Congress really wasn’t trying to make a dent and challenge the Left. The Left in Bengal is more of a regional formation, though by intent it’s a national political front. This is the first time that we see a national political party making a strong effort, putting everything in the Bengal polls.

Many are saying the Left lost out because of the Singur and Nandigram episodes, but that is not quite right. Singur and Nandigram did have an impact on the rural and the poor voters in Bengal. But why did the urban Bengali go against the Left? Because of the CPI(M)’s policy of having power in the state but not at the central level.

The only reason why Mamata Banerjee started making an impact in Bengal was her ability to align with the central parties. She first aligned with the BJP, then with the Congress. She became a minister along with others. They brought central schemes to Bengal like the Congress’ Ajit Panja and Ghani Khan Chowdhury had done. For quite some time now sizeable numbers of Bengalis have been feeling that they should have a connect with the people in power in Centre, for the interest of Bengal. So that’s definitely a factor favouring BJP.

Q: The Left and the Congress did not have an alliance for 2016 polls. This time, they contested the state polls as partners. Is the alliance really working? Do you not think this alliance is having a demoralising effect on both Congress and Left cadres, given that they share a history of animosity?

A: The vote swing that took place from ‘Baam (Left) to Ram’ was primarily because of TMC’s very tough anti-Left actions post-2011. Many Leftist cadres felt Dilip Ghosh (now BJP Bengal President) was a better bet than Surya Kanta Mishra or Biman Bose (senior CPM politburo members), when it came to their personal security. They felt that Ghosh could at least make some phone calls and be taken seriously by the local police.

Mobilisation is also an important factor in Bengal. The Left has been able to mobilise this time. The Congress is a party that looks to Delhi. The Left has a young brigade which has made a real impact in campaigning. The Left leaders have told their cadres, “we fought the Naxalites in 1971, Siddhartha Shankar Ray came, blasted us out and formed his govt. If BJP comes to power now, they will hit us, because they see us as an ideological opponent.” I feel that Bengal Leftists know that they have a chance at revival. Another TMC government will provide them that kind of a chance. A resurgent BJP coming to power will hit both TMC and the Left.

Q: Let’s know focus on Assam. The exit polls are indicating that the BJP might retain power. This, even after some disgruntlement over the BJP’s NRC-CAA plan. Has the Congress failed to capitalise or project a strong CM candidate after the death of Tarun Gogoi?

A: I think the fight in Assam is going to be tight. After Tarun Gogoi, Congress doesn’t really have a leader. The Congress and the Badruddin Ajmal’s party AIUDF have formed alliance. The BJP knows that this is a recipe for trouble. In the last elections, this alliance was non-existent with Congress and AIUDF in two different boxes. There is a consolidation of the Muslim vote and a possible loss of a section of the Assamese votes. The BJP’s campaign has been very focussed on the point that Congress doesn’t have a big enough leader. If it comes to power, Ajmal is going to be the de facto CM of Assam. That’s something the ethnic Assamese are jittery about.

Q: If Mamata were to retain power, do you see Abhishek Banerjee being inducted into the government?