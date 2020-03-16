  • SENSEX
Results or revolution? Biden, Sanders offer competing visions as they blast Trump's coronavirus response

Updated : March 16, 2020 10:01 AM IST

In their first one-on-one debate, the two Democratic contenders to face Trump in the November election clashed on the proper approach to the pandemic and other pressing issues, with Biden arguing his approach to leadership would get quick results and Sanders pushing for bigger, more fundamental changes.
The debate, originally scheduled for Phoenix, took place in a Washington studio with no audience, a move made to limit possible exposure to the virus — a sign of how deeply the campaign routine has been reshaped by the global pandemic.
Biden, the front-runner in the Democratic race, promised for the first time during the debate to pick a woman as his running mate if he is the Democratic nominee.
