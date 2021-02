The schedule for the assembly elections for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry was announced on February 26 and Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the elections will be held from March 27. The counting of votes for all the states and the UT of Puducherry will take place on May 2.

According to the Election Commission, the polls for 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in eight phases, starting from March 27 to April 29. The polling for 126 seats in Assam will be held in three phases: March 27, April 1 and April 6.

This year, around 18.68 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 2.7 lakh polling stations for the 824 assembly seats across the four states and one Union Territory.

Spelling out the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19, Arora said the nationwide vaccination drive has made it conducive for conducting polls.

Here's a look at what guidelines have been issued to all states going to polls:

1. All officials on election duty will be vaccinated before the polling day. The Ministry of Health has declared all poll officials as frontline workers for the vaccination drive.

2. Candidates can file nominations online. For those who are not filling the nominations online, the number of vehicles to be used during the process has been restricted to two.

3. Door-to-door campaigning for candidates has been restricted to five people. Roadshows have been permitted with a limited number of people. All parties holding such rallies must ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

4. In view of COVID safety norms, including social distancing, voting for an additional hour will be allowed. The norm was also followed in the previously held Bihar polls.

5. All polling stations have arrangements of adequate hand sanitisers and face masks.