Requesting Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision to step down as party president, says NCP spokesperson

After 24 years as the party chief, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping down from the top post.

In an emotional speech during the launch of his autobiography, the 82-year-old veteran politician said it was necessary to take a step back after a long period of public life. The four-time Maharashtra chief minister suggested that a committee of senior leaders be formed to find his successor. Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar's name was doing the rounds.

However, Pawar's decision did not bode well with party workers — they chanted slogans and demanded that he withdraws his decision. Several party leaders also broke down.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, National Spokesperson of NCP Clyde Crasto said they are trying to pacify Sharad Pawar and requesting him to reconsider his decision. However, if he doesn't reconsider, then senior members will take a decision on who will take his place.

"There is no talk of any succession. Sharad Pawar has mentioned that senior leaders will come together and look at who will lead the party as president from hereon. We are also trying to pacify Sharad Pawar and requesting him to reconsider his decision. However if he doesn't reconsider, then there is a group of people who will work on as to who will take his place. So time will tell, we have to wait patiently and see what happens next," Crasto said.

Crasto also ruled out having any kind of tie-up with the BJP. He said NCP is a strong part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and will contest future elections together.

