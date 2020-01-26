Republic Day: Red Fort lawns to host extended celebrations

For almost everyone, one of the biggest attractions at the Republic Day parade every year are the special themed tableaux of different states and ministries, however not everyone gets a chance to witness the extraordinary craftsmanship that goes into these tableaux.

The tourism ministry has now devised a way to give everyone a chance to witness the grandeur of these tableaux even after Republic Day.

In one of its biggest events of the year, the tourism ministry will be showcasing all 22 tableaux at the 'Bharat Parv' organised in the lawns of the Red Fort. The tableaux will kept from January 25 to 31 for visitors at the festival to see them, click pictures and take selfies.

Along with tableaux, the event will also feature special band performances by all three armed forces and will in a way extend Republic Day celebrations for visitors.

The fest organised with an aim to boost domestic tourism, will also host over 50 food stalls from different cultures from across the country. Apart from food stalls the fest will also feature 27 theme pavilions by states and ministries and will have more than 75 craft pavilions to offer the visitors an experience of different kinds of crafts in the country.

All the pavilions and stalls have been placed to support prime minister's 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' initiative.

"Earlier we used to provide pavilions alphabetically, but with PM's initiative we have decided to arrange states in a way that the fest looks like a blend of Indian culture," a senior tourism official told IANS.

"If you visit pavilion of Gujarat you will see a state from seven sisters right besides it. The food stalls will provide a mixed aroma of different cuisine for visitors. While culturally you will witness a 'mini India' in our fest," the official added.

The festival is set to host several cultural performances with the splendour of the Red Fort as a backdrop.

"This is going to an extended Republic day celebration," he added.