Republic Day: Red Fort lawns to host extended celebrations
Updated : January 26, 2020 10:40 AM IST
The fest organised with an aim to boost domestic tourism, will also host over 50 food stalls from different cultures from across the country.
Apart from food stalls the fest will also feature 27 theme pavilions by states and ministries and will have more than 75 craft pavilions to offer the visitors an experience of different kinds of crafts in the country.
The festival is set to host several cultural performances with the splendour of the Red Fort as a backdrop.
