The Republic-CNX Exit Polls has projected a second consecutive win for the Left government in the state.

The LDF is predicted to win anywhere between 72-80 seats whereas UDF is projected to win between 58-64 seats. The NDA alliance led by the BJP is approximated to win around 1-5 seats.

Here are the other predictions:

AxisMyIndia Exit Poll projects LDF to retain power in Kerala with a landslide

LDF 104-120

UDF 20-36

NDA 0-2

Others 0-2

Polling was conducted in Kerala for the 140 seats single-phase election to the state Assembly amid heavy security on April 6. The state recorded a voter turnout of 74 percent.

The total electorate in the state includes 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgenders, according to Election Commission figures.

An array of ministers and several sitting members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from both the traditional coalitions- the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) are seeking another term in the state.

Besides Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues are among the 957 candidates in the fray.

The 2016 Assembly elections saw 77.53 percent voter turnout, while the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 saw a participation of77.84 percent electors.

