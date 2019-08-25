Politics
Remote translator helped while talking with Bear Grylls on 'Man vs Wild', clarifies PM Modi
Updated : August 25, 2019 01:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that remote translator used during the Man vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls facilitated the conversation between the two men who spoke in different languages.
Scores of viewers had been wondering how Grylls managed to effortlessly converse with the prime minister, who was speaking in Hindi.
