Terming the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami as a ”blatant misuse of state power”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the ”attack on free press must be and will be opposed”. The home minister also slammed the opposition parties, saying Congress and its allies have ”shamed democracy” and that the incident ”reminds us of Emergency”.

Goswami was arrested by the Maharashtra Police from his residence in Mumbai this morning in a case of abetment of suicide In a tweet, Shah said, ”Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy”.

”It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED,” he said.