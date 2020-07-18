Politics Religious gatherings not allowed in state, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Updated : July 18, 2020 08:57 PM IST CM called for replication of the Dharavi model elsewhere in the state to control the viral outbreak. The CM also asked officials to appoint auditors for COVID hospitals to ensure that patients are not fleeced. He also suggested computerisation of bed management. The MMR has been witnessing a spike in new cases. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply