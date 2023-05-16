Regional parties' income from unknown sources accounted for 76 percent of the total earnings, says report

The figure indicates a rise in parties' income from unknown sources in comparison to a year earlier when their total income accounted for Rs 530.70 crore, of which Rs 263.93 crore or 49.73 percent came from unknown sources.
The income of regional political parties from unknown sources in the financial year 2021-22 amounted to Rs 887.55 crore, according to the Association of Democratic Reform (ADR).
As per the ADR report, income from unknown sources of these 27 parties accounted for 76 percent of the total earnings of political parties.
The figure indicates a rise in parties' income from unknown sources in comparison to a year earlier when their total income accounted for Rs 530.70 crore, of which Rs 263.93 crore or 49.73 percent came from unknown sources.
The ADR stated such unknown sources include donations via electoral bonds, sales of coupons, relief funds, voluntary contributions, miscellaneous income among others.
The report added that out of Rs 887.55 crore, 76.15 percent of the amount is their total earnings and 93.26 percent of this came from Electoral Bonds. On the other hand, the income from the sale of coupons formed 4.32 percent (Rs 38.35 crore) and voluntary contributions (below Rs 20,000) formed 2.40 percent (Rs 21.29 crore) in income.
ADR added that income of these 27 parties from other known sources like membership fees, bank interest, sale of publications, party levy among others stands at 11.38 percent (132.61 crore) of the total income.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: May 16, 2023 4:20 PM IST
