Regional parties' income from unknown sources accounted for 76 percent of the total earnings, says report

The figure indicates a rise in parties' income from unknown sources in comparison to a year earlier when their total income accounted for Rs 530.70 crore, of which Rs 263.93 crore or 49.73 percent came from unknown sources.

The income of regional political parties from unknown sources in the financial year 2021-22 amounted to Rs 887.55 crore, according to the Association of Democratic Reform (ADR).

As per the ADR report, income from unknown sources of these 27 parties accounted for 76 percent of the total earnings of political parties.