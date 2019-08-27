Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
"Reforest Europe," Brazil tells G7-nations; rejects aids for Amazon wildfire

Updated : August 27, 2019 01:00 PM IST

Nearly 80,000 forest fires have broken out in Brazil since the beginning of the year -- just over half of them in the massive Amazon basin that regulates part of Earth's carbon cycle and climate.
Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles had earlier told reporters they had welcomed the G7 funding to fight the fires that have swept across 950,000 hectares (2.3 million acres) and prompted the deployment of the army.
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Brazilian part of the forest, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas.
