Refined palm oil cargoes from Malaysia stuck at Indian ports after import curbs
Updated : January 20, 2020 01:00 PM IST
"More than 30,000 tonnes have been stuck at various (Indian) ports. All these vessels were loaded before the government restricted imports of refined palm oil," said a Mumbai-based vegetable oil dealer,
India announced the curbs on imports of refined palm oil on January 8 in a bid to help domestic refiners raise their plant utilisation rates, according to industry officials familiar with the matter.
Malaysia, the world's second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil, has publicly bridled at New Delhi's move even as India has stepped up orders from Indonesia, according to Refinitiv data
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more