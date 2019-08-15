Red alert in south Karnataka as heavy rains predicted
Updated : August 15, 2019 08:12 AM IST
Schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut till Saturday due to flooding, landslides and damage to roads in the hilly district of Kodagu.
Widespread moderate to heavy rains are likely to batter the state's southern districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru on Thursday due to favourable monsoon conditions.
