Politics
Rebel Karnataka MLAs head to Shirdi to visit Sai temple
Updated : July 13, 2019 02:38 PM IST
The rebel legislators of the Congress-JD(S) will pay obeisance to Saibaba at the temple in Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.
The legislators have been camping in Mumbai since last Saturday after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13- month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse.
