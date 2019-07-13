cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Rebel Karnataka MLAs head to Shirdi to visit Sai temple

Updated : July 13, 2019 02:38 PM IST

The rebel legislators of the Congress-JD(S) will pay obeisance to Saibaba at the temple in Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.
The legislators have been camping in Mumbai since last Saturday after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13- month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse.
