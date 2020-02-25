Politics Read the full text of India-US joint statement on Trump visit Updated : February 25, 2020 10:47 PM IST PM Modi and President Trump vowed to strengthen an India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens. Prime Minister Modi and President Trump pledged to deepen defence and security cooperation. Prime Minister Modi and President Trump committed to working together to strengthen and reform the United Nations and other international organisations and ensure their integrity.