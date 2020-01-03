#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Reactions to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad

Updated : January 03, 2020 12:22 PM IST

Here are some reactions to the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.
Iran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a “resistance” front.
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the assassination of Soleimani was “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.”
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV