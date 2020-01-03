Reactions to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad
Updated : January 03, 2020 12:22 PM IST
Here are some reactions to the killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.
Iran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a “resistance” front.
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the assassination of Soleimani was “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.”
