Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar won the by-election for Pune's Kasba Peth Assembly constituency by defeating BJP's Hemant Rasane. This is the first time since 1995 that Congress has won the seat.

“It is the victory of voters as they had taken the responsibility to get me elected. I will work hard for the people of the constituency and prove true to the confidence shown in me,” Dhangekar said after the victory.

Dhangekar received 72,599 votes while Rasane got 61,771 votes. Dhangekar credited his victory to the voters and promised to work for the people of the constituency.

State Congress chief Nana Patole, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray congratulated Dhangekar on his win. Patole said that the people of Pune have shown that money cannot buy them votes and congratulated the voters for their choice.

“I congratulate the voters of Kasba Peth for their choice. Everyone witnessed how the entire state machinery was used by the government to defeat Dhangekar,” he said.

Conceding defeat, BJP’s Rasane said he will analyse the results. “I must have fallen short in something that I had to face defeat. I will analyse the voting and work on overcoming shortcomings.”

The Kasba bypoll was a prestige issue for BJP as it had brought Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and a host of other top ministers and leaders to campaign for Rasane.

Taking a jibe at the ruling coalition, Pataole told Assembly Speaker that he will have to “make a good arrangement” for Dhangekar in the Assembly.

In the Chinchwad bypoll, BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap was on course to victory, with more than 13,000-vote margin over NCP’s Nana Kate and Independent candidate Rahul Kalate.

