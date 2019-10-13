Politics
Ravi Shankar Prasad withdraws statement on Indian economy after social media trolling
Updated : October 13, 2019 04:50 PM IST
Under fire for citing cinema box-office collections to negate economic slowdown in the country, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday withdrew his statement and clarified that he made the comment as he was in Mumbai, which is the film capital of India and "provides employment to lakhs of people and contributes significantly by way of taxes".
While Congress called the remark "ill-informed" and "insensitive", social media users were quick to train their guns on the minister, whose name was among the top trends on Twitter.
"Being a sensitive person, I withdraw this comment," said Prasad on Sunday but alleged that it was "completely twisted out of context".
