Rath Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rath Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rath is an assembly constituency in the Hamirpur district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Rath legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rath was won by Manisha Anuragi of the BJP. He defeated INC's Gayadeen Anuragi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Gayadeen Anuragi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Manisha Anuragi garnered 147526 votes, securing 60.96 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 104643 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 43.24 percent.