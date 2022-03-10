Rasulabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rasulabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rasulabad is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Dehat district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Rasulabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rasulabad was won by Nirmala Sankhwar of the BJP. He defeated SP's Arun Kumari Kori.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shiv Kumar Beria.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nirmala Sankhwar garnered 88,390 votes, securing 46.67 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 33,394 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.63 percent.