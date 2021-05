Rasipuram is an Assembly constituency in the Namakkal district, in the West region of Tamil Nadu.

The Rasipuram constituency went to polls on April 6, 2021.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Rasipuram was won by Dr V Saroja of AIADMK.

Before that, in the 2011 elections, the seat was held by P Dhanapal of AIADMK.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Dr V Saroja garnered 86,901 votes, securing over 46.5 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9,631 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.15 percent.

The constituency polled 1,86,961 votes in the 2016 Tamil Nadu assembly polls with a voter turnout of 84.29 percent.

The Rasipuram constituency has a literacy level of 74.92 percent.